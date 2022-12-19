Book inspires North Carolina elementary school students to create their own parade

By Tammy Watford

CANTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — First graders at North Canton Elementary School watched their own version of a Macy’s parade.

The students read the book “Balloons Over Broadway,” about the man who came up with the big balloons for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade so everyone could see them.

The students and teachers were thrilled with their work.

“It was great to see them smile a lot that week because it was so exciting and they just had the best time,” first-grade teacher Louise Higgins said.

“We read the story, then we got on the Macy’s website and they have an actual video of people making the red Macy stars that are always seen in the parade. So, the kids watched that, and they were able to follow that same process,” first-grade teacher Joanna Pace said.

“For me growing up, I always watched the Macy’s Day Parade. So, being able to teach them something new that they’re not quite used to and then they come back and tell us about it, it’s really fun and it makes me happy,” first-grade teacher Beth Coggins said.

“We cut out some paper and then we glued them onto the balloon, very careful with it so it didn’t pop. Then we got a marker and drew the eyes and the mouth and all of that parade stuff,” first-grader Bailey said.

They’re already planning their next activity.

