2nd grenade pulled from Kentucky river in less than a month

By Danica Sauter

CADIZ, Kentucky (WSMV) — A second grenade was found in a river in Cadiz, Kentucky in less than a month.

On Sunday, the Cadiz Police Department said that South Road, between US 68 and Main Street was closed after they found another grenade pulled from the river by a fishing magnet.

Cadiz Police called Fort Campbell EOD to the scene to destroy the grenade.

Officials said that people may once again hear an explosion but explained that there was no need for any closures or evacuations.

After three hours, EOD decided that the grenade was stable enough to be moved and took it back to Fort Campbell for disposal.

The first grenade was found on Dec. 4 in the same area and EOD destroyed the grenade at the scene.

