Elementary school makes meals for those in need

By Hannah Jewell and Anna Kathman

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A Genesee County school is spreading holiday cheer while helping provide food for those in need.

“The need is always there for our families,” said Rachel Turner, the Freeman Elementary School Principal.

Educators worked alongside volunteers Saturday to make sure no one is hungry this holiday season.

“It’s been excellent. We have a lot of participation. We happen to be on the team that is taking boxes directly to the houses for people who can’t come into the school. I got a lot of helpers that are helping me out and it’s been fantastic,” said Dan Savoie, a volunteer.

More than 100 food boxes put together by volunteers will be delivered to needy families, almost half of all the students who attend the school.

“We come to the front door and drop it off and they are so grateful. They look at us with a smile and we wish them a merry Christmas and we get the same in return. It is really heartwarming,” Savoie said.

The tradition goes back several years.

“It’s a community partnership with holy family catholic church in Grand Blanc, with our team that’s been in existence over a decade,” Turner said.

This year, the need for the packages of meat, fruit veggies and more, is bigger than ever before.

“The cost of living is really going up and the need is greater than ever. This is a great opportunity for us to fill that need a little bit and I’m really happy to be a part of it,” Savioe said.

