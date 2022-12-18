Bowling league donates $3,500 to food pantry for most vulnerable during holidays

By Evan Abraham

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local bowling league is donating thousands to a local food bank.

The Asheville Pride Bowling League has given Loving Food Resources $3,500 to help stock up its pantry for the holidays.

Loving Food Resources provides Asheville’s most vulnerable community members — those living with HIV/AIDS or who are in Home Hospice care regardless of diagnosis — with meals, which are in high demand across the mountains.

One organizer shared with News 13 how this donation will be used by the food bank.

“$3,500 will go a long way. That would be 35 food boxes that go out the door to help any of our clients in need,” said Brent Hyatt, executive director of Loving Food Resources. “It will also go to purchase food. Right now, there’s a shortage of frozen protein, so that will go a long way to help us.”

Anyone who wants to donate to help Loving Food Resources during the holiday season can click the link below for more information:

lovingfood.org/what-you-can-do/donate

