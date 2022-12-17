Three occupants found dead in Brighton Heights house fire

By CHRISTOPHER DEROSE

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a sad morning in Brighton Heights after three people have died in an overnight fire – two children and one young adult.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue.

It’s not yet known what caused the blaze but we do know that there were 13 people in the house at the time of the fire.

Ten people were able to get out, many of them kids, but one adult female was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Two children and one young adult were found dead inside the home.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for an arm laceration.

While crews are working to clear the scene, the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania has been called to the neighborhood to provide resources and assistance to residents who have been impacted and displaced by the fire.

“They were notified that there were three people missing, they went into rescue mode to make a rescue, but the fire conditions prevented that, and unfortunately we lost three people in this fire,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

Meanwhile, a neighbor told KDKA that they had recently told the owner of the home that they needed to put in a fire escape and as of now, it appears there still is no fire escape on the home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.