Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged

By Soyoung Kim

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A man known as the jogger rapist was released early Friday morning after spending 36 years in prison.

Richard Gillmore gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.

FOX 12 learned Gillmore was transferred from Columbia River Correctional Institution to transitional housing in the Old Town neighborhood by prison officials early Friday morning.

FOX 12 sat down with some of the survivors Thursday who said they’re concerned and outraged.

The survivors said it’s a rollercoaster of emotions on the eve of their attacker’s release. They said they not only fear for their own safety but for the safety of those in their communities.

Tiffany Edens said she was a little was a girl with big dreams.

“I was an accomplished ballerina and jazz dancer, and my dream was to be on Broadway,” Tiffany Edens, a survivor, said.

She said her childhood was taken away in an instant in 1986.

“When he broke into my home and attacked me, beat me, and raped me, it changed my life forever,” Edens said.

Her attacker, Gillmore, was convicted in 1987 of raping her and has been in prison for 36 years. Gillmore admitted to raping multiple girls and women in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s, but was only convicted in one case due to the statute of limitations.

“He admitted to the eight other rapes,” Edens said.

Edens said healing has been a lifelong journey of faith. Other victims of Gillmore said knowing their attacker was locked up gave them peace of mind.

“There’s always been that safety measure of knowing where he’s at,” Danielle Tudor, a survivor said.

That has now changed since Gillmore was released. The survivors said they’re outraged that he’s being classified as a low-level sex offender, which means officials are not required to let neighbors know if Gillmore moves into their area.

“I was forced to actually move for my own safety and it just makes me angry that I feel like now I’m left to fend for myself,” Tudor said.

“How can they be so irresponsible with somebody that they know raped a 13-year-old girl,” Edens said.

Edens said they plan to distribute this flyer to alert the community on the day of his release.

“Richard Gillmore, it does say he was convicted of the raping of a 13-year-old, but admitted to eight others. And on the bottom it says, caution he’s only being monitored as a low-level, level one sex offender,” Edens said.

She said using her voice isn’t just about telling her story, she hopes it helps other survivors find theirs.

“Inspire that one person to let go of that shame, or regret or embarrassment or stigma, so that they can get their voice back,” Edens said.

Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice said while Gillmore “presents as low-risk on assessments, he will be placed on a high-risk supervision plan,” which includes curfews and check-ins.

