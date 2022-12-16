5 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in Newburg apartment fire

By WLKY Staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Five people were hurt, and several were rescued from an apartment fire Friday in Newburg.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at the Chateau Village Apartments. Forty firefighters from four different departments were called to the scene to assist.

We’re told 30 adults were affected, as well as 15 children. Of the five people hurt, three were residents, two of which were hurt jumping from windows. Two of the other injuries were to firefighters. One dislocated a shoulder, and the other suffered heat exhaustion, officials said.

Several of the units are considered a total loss. Red Cross came to the scene to assist. They are working with the property owner to make sure the families have a place to stay.

Arson investigators are investigating what led to the fire.

No further details were released.

