Texas Governor seeks five-year prison sentence for human smugglers

By TRACY GLADNEY

Click here for updates on this story

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — Prior to the upcoming legislative session, Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls for a minimum five-year mandatory prison sentence for human smuggling.

According to a recent news report in the Rio Grande Valley, the Starr County District Attorney fired the crime victims coordinator after she was arrested for an alleged scheme to smuggle people from Mexico into the U.S. in a county vehicle.

In response to a Twitter post on Sunday regarding the situation, Abbott tweeted,

“I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”

The current Texas penal code charges human smuggling as a third-degree felony, and if found guilty, is punishable by a minimum of two to 10 years imprisonment with possible fines up to $10,000.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Abbott said,

“As of today, Texas has bused over 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities:

Over 8,600 to D.C. Over 4,100 to NYC Over 1,300 to Chicago Over 300 to Philadelphia

Texas is relieving communities overwhelmed by record illegal crossings under President Biden.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.