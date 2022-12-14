More families join water contamination suit against Navy

By Jeremy Lee

HONOLULU (KITV) — The number of cases against the US Navy over Red Hill water contamination continues to increase. In an amended Federal Court claim, 22 more families joined the lawsuit.

“We filed the federal action and we are moving as fast as possible, because these people need truth, and accountability, and justice right now.” Kristina Baehr of Just Well Law told KITV4.

Davie-Ann Momilani says life in military housing continues to be a struggle for her, and the water bottles have been piling up.

“From brushing our teeth, washing our hands, taking a shower, washing our dog, mopping the floor, washing our dishes, everything. Hand washing our cloths- all on water bottles,” Momilani explained.

She posted a video to friends on social media this week, letting out her frustration.

“I’m just exhaused. I’m tired of living on water bottles, every single day, all day for everything,” Momilani told KITV4.

Adding to that frustration was a Monday night meeting between officials and the public, which several of the plaintiffs said amounted to a lot of talk from Navy officials about a possible clinic, but nothing concrete.

“And you want people to come see you at this imaginary clinic that doesn’t even exist. They were literally up there saying come see us,” Lacey Quintero said, “Come see you where?”

One by one, those affected shared their stories, with the hopes that sooner than later the government will act decisively to address their ailments.

“The Navy said that there was not going to be long-term health effects, and that’s just not true. You’ve heard tonight that people have gotten very sick over the last year,” Baehr said.

“It’s a big case. It’s an important case. But it’s also not complicated. The Navy poisoned the water. And that caused harm,” Baehr added, “And our trial is gonna be about how much harm.”

