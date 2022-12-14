Clark County launching ‘place of last consumption’ program to track DUI trends

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Clark County is launching Nevada’s first “Place of Last Consumption” program to track where DUI drivers were served their last drink.

The effort is one of several initiatives to stop the rise of deadly DUIs throughout Nevada and Clark County, all incorporated into the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Strategic Plan.

Some of the study’s findings:

47% of deadly crashes are caused by DUI drivers. 27% of DUI drivers are between the ages of 21 to 30. A fifth of deadly DUI crashes occurs between the hours of 9 p.m. to midnight, followed by midnight to 2 a.m. 39% of deadly DUI crashes occur on Saturdays and Sundays.

The “Place of Last Consumption” program targets the demographic of younger adults. Other states already have such a program in place, according to Clark County Office of Traffic Safety Director Andrew Bennett.

“There’s definitely a demographic that we’ve identified through this data and through experience with DUI arrests, that we understand it is young adult men 18 to 35,” Bennett said. “Anytime that we can focus our efforts with education, hopefully the end result is live saved,” he said, noting that state and local laws already ban serving a guest who is over-intoxicated; he says some establishments may need more education to spot a drunk guest.

The program will be in place by the end of 2023. Other efforts include boosting partnerships between law enforcement and programs like Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

