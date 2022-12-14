Arizonans react to Respect for Marriage Act

By Emma Lockhart

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK) — President Joe Biden signed historic legislation Tuesday that ensures all states recognize same-sex and interracial marriages performed by other states. The legislation is a safety net for couples in case the Supreme Court takes up a case challenging the legality of those unions.

“Today is just a culmination of everything that everyone has fought for,” said Karen Bailey. Bailey and her wife Nelda Majors are about to celebrate 65 years together. The couple has been pivotal in fighting for gay rights in our state.

In 2014, Bailey and Majors led marriage equality by suing the state over its ban on gay marriage. That same year, after gay marriage was legalized in Arizona, they said, ‘I do.’ The couple says they are filled with joy watching the Respect for Marriage Act signed into law. “It was a wonderful feeling just sitting there and watching that. He had a wonderful speech about love and what it is and that we are supposed to love everyone,” said Bailey.

State Rep. Daniel Hernandez was there for the signing in Washington, DC. The longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights said this legislation symbolizes love and progress. “Looking in the crowd of people supporting LGBTQ rights and seeing people in their 80s and 90s, to people in their early 20s, that we have been able to get this done,” said Hernandez.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.