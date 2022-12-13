New Jersey town increasing police presence after violent liquor store attack

By Toni Yates

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) — A brutal attack at a liquor store in New Jersey was caught on camera and police have released video of the suspect they are looking for.

The attack happened at Beno’s Liquor store on North Wood Avenue in Linden on November 30.

The suspect apparently did not have enough money when buying liquor and started hurling large bottles of wine at three clerks.

Two workers suffered injuries and the attack caused $3,000 worth of damage.

The man walked out with several bottles of alcohol he was after, authorities said.

Police posted video of the incident on their social media looking for help identifying the man.

