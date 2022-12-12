Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder, is arrested in the Bahamas

Originally Published: 12 DEC 22 19:04 ET

Updated: 12 DEC 22 19:12 ET

By Allison Morrow, CNN

(CNN) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.

The Southern District of New York, which is investigating Bankman-Fried and the collapse of FTX, confirmed his arrest on Twitter.

"Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," wrote US attorney Damian Williams. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

A representative for Bankman-Fried's legal team didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

This is story is developing. It will be updated.

