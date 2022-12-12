MSU coach Mike Leach in critical condition at UMMC

By Bradley Davis

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, hospital officials said.

The university said in a statement that additional information about the coach’s condition would be released on MSU’s social media platforms when it becomes available.

“Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” Monday’s statement said.

On Sunday, Mississippi State University released a statement saying 61-year-old Leach was hospitalized in Jackson for a “personal health issue.”

The statement said an ambulance took Leach from his home to UMMC.

Mississippi State chief communications officer Sid Salter put rumors to rest Sunday night.

“The rumors circulating on social media are just that – rumors. If there is a change in Coach Leach’s situation, the university will announce it. I encourage people to respect the privacy of the Leach family at this time,” Salter said.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will take charge of the MSU football program until Coach Leach returns while the team prepares for its ReliaQuest Bowl game in Tampa, Florida, on Jan 2.

