Deputies rescue man who drove station wagon into snow in Tillamook State Forest

By KPTV Staff

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A man stuck in deep snow in the Tillamook State Forest overnight was rescued Saturday by sheriff’s deputies and a special vehicle.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said at 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies received a call from a 33-year-old man stuck in the Tillamook State Forest. They said on Friday, the man drove into the woods in a Volvo station wagon from Highway 26. He called deputies for help on Saturday. He had food and blankets with him.

A deputy made it to where the station wagon was, but the amount of snow made it impossible to reach the man. He called for a utility vehicle with snow tracks. Deputies were able to go down the steep forest road to rescue the man.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people these types of cars should not be driven into snow that deep. It advises you to be prepared if you travel into the forest.

