Art students draw portraits for Ukrainian Refugee children impacted by the war

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — Some students in Ames are using their artistic skills to instill refugee children from war-torn Ukraine with a sense of hope.

If you step foot into the Ames Public Library, portraits of Ukrainian children are one the first things you see in the entryway. Every single portrait was done by an Ames High School art student throughout this current semester as part of the Memory Project.

The Memory Project is a non-profit that connects art teachers and their students with pictures and information about children and teens across the world who have faced hardships.

Ames High School art teacher Lindsay Wede says this is the sixth year students at Ames High have taken part in the project.

This year, they were created with Ukrainian refugee children in mind. The portraits will remain in the entryway of the Ames Public Library until Dec. 20. In January, they will be sent to the children.

