20 people displaced after fire involving several rowhomes in Philadelphia’s Frankford section

By WPVI Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Salem Street.

The flames started in one of the rowhomes but spread to several others, officials said. At least five homes were damaged.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed heavy smoke billowing from the homes.

No one was injured, but officials said about 20 residents were displaced.

The fire was placed under control at 1:29 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

