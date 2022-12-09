Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in classroom

By Matt Talhelm

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WRAL) — It’s a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It’s not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon. The 12-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was served a juvenile petition for his role.

Students who rode the bus with the boy and others inside the classroom told WRAL News they heard him say, “I hate this school,” after language arts teacher Lynn Guilliams persuaded him to put down the gun.

A single shot broke a window at Fuquay-Varina Middle School.

“It’s so scary when you know the kid, know where they live, they ride the bus with you and you don’t know they have a gun,” sixth grader Tessa Dean told WRAL News.

Students were dismissed after the shot, and classes were canceled on Friday to allow students to process.

Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff.

