Police: 26-year-old says he shot his mother; woman pronounced dead at hospital

GREELEY, Colorado (KCNC) — A man is behind bars after he told police he shot his mother when they responded to a home. Police found a woman in the home, who later died.

Greeley Police Department arrested 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt, who police say admitted to the shooting at a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the press release, police responded to the home after receiving a call just before 5:15 p.m. Police found Sweatt, and then found a 50-year-old woman inside the home, who was described as unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was not identified in the press release despite police confirming the suspect says it was his mother.

Sweatt was booked into the Weld County Jail and faces a charge for Murder in the First Degree.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.

