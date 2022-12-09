Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanors in domestic violence case

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Suspended Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts on Friday.

The 18-year-old freshman pleaded guilty to strangulation and simple assault and was ordered to serve one year of probation, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

The strangulation charge was originally a felony but prosecutors reduced it to a misdemeanor as part of the plea agreement, according to the Trib.

Police were called to Forbes Avenue for reported assaults on the night of Sept. 6 and the morning of Sept. 7. A woman said Johnson slapped her across the face for getting him and his phone wet on Sept. 5, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told police Johnson later started an argument with her on the morning of Sept. 6, wouldn’t let her leave the apartment and punched her multiple times.

When he left for practice, police said the victim left the apartment. Photos show the woman with bruising on her arms, collarbone, shoulder and chest and scratches on her back. She received medical treatment for multiple bruises and a concussion.

Johnson also has to complete a batterer’s intervention program and isn’t allowed to have any contact with the victim or possess firearms, the Trib said.

