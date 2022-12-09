Dog rescued after falling into septic tank hole at California home

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WILLOWBROOK, California (KABC) — Firefighters rescued a dog that fell 15 feet into a septic tank hole in the backyard of a Willowbrook home Wednesday.

Video tweeted by the L.A. County Fire Department showed the German Shepherd appeared to be fine after rescuers successfully pulled it to safety.

Crews responded to the 13700 block of Stanford Avenue before 4 p.m.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD captured crew members dig a hole wide enough for someone to rescue the trapped dog.

Just before 6:30 p.m., crews were able to pull the dog from the hole.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.