Bars, streets, mass transit in NYC affected by Santacon festivities

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Santacon is back and drunk Santas will be roaming around the city on Saturday.

The event is providing a tool that will help you join in on the festive fun, or avoid the shenanigans.

The map shows all of the bars and clubs participating in Santacon, which kicks off at 10 a.m.

Things will kick off in the morning on Broadway and 40th Street, with a giant dance party that will pump everyone before heading to participating bars and clubs, including John Sullivan’s at 210 West 35th Street, Pando39 by Sixth Avenue and Stags Head at 252 East 51st Street.

Meanwhile, the MTA is doing its part to make sure things don’t get too merry. The MTA is banning alcohol on Metro-North and the Long Island Railroad Saturday morning until noon on Sunday.

More cops than usual will be patrolling trains to make sure no one ends up on the naughty list.

In the last decade alone, organizers have raised over $900,000 for charitable through Santacon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.