Police serve warrant, make arrests at Portland shop selling psychedelic mushrooms

By Web staff

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Police served a warrant and made arrests early Thursday morning at a shop in Portland that is selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal in Oregon yet.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 that officers served a warrant and seized evidence Thursday morning at Shroom House on West Burnside. Arrests were made, but police did not say how many people were arrested or provide their names.

The raid comes after the Shroom House garnered attention this week. It was reported the shop was selling psilocybin even though the substance recreationally isn’t legal in Oregon.

Measure 109 passed in Nov. 2020, which legalized psilocybin in a licensed medical setting. The Oregon Health Authority hasn’t issued any licenses yet and won’t until early January.

The Oregon Health Authority said anyone operating without a license is subject to criminal penalties but that’s left up to local police agencies.

No other details have been released by police at this time. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

