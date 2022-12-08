Murdered Kaneohe security guard remembered as kind and loving man who devoted his life to keiki

By Kristen Consillio

HAWAII (KITV) — Mike Chu, the father of two grown children and a soon-to-be grandfather, devoted his life to improving the lives of the next generation.

“He treated all of us like his kids and his family. If we needed bus money, he would give us bus money,” said Castle High School student Bubu Anduha. “He just wanted to make sure we were safe and we were staying in school. Plenty love.”

About a dozen people showed up today to the Windward City Shopping Center to pay their respects a day after security guard Mike Chu was viciously stabbed to death. Many described him as a kind man with a lot of aloha.

“Mike just had aloha for everybody and kind of kept an eye on everybody,” said Christina Perez, who works at the Windward City Shopping Center.

Chu — a former teacher at St. Francis and St. Louis schools — was stabbed in the neck, chest, arms and stomach after arriving at work Tuesday, December 6, 2022 just before 6 a.m.

According to police, the unnamed suspect approached Chu when he parked his car. The two began arguing before Chu was murdered — leaving community members with a huge sense of loss.

“I was just heart-broken, sad,” Anduha said.

Castle High School seniors Anduha and Aukai Townsend came to eat their lunches at the crime scene today and remember a man they say motivated them every day to stay on the right path.

“Every time we would come up here — lunch, breakfast, anything — he would tell us get to school, get to school. Do something with your life,” Townsend said. “He was like one of our close uncles.”

“We all just want to really thank him for his aloha and his protection,” Perez added. “Everything he did for us.”

