7-year-old Milwaukee boy shot sitting in his bedroom

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy was Wednesday night shot near 91st Street and Hampton Avenue.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the boy was sitting in his bedroom when it happened.

12 News’ Hillary Mintz spoke to the boy’s mother by phone Thursday from her son’s hospital bed.

The mother did not want to be identified.

“All of the sudden I just heard like a pop noise or something,” the mother said.

Mom says she and her husband heard their son yell and they ran into his bedroom.

“Then I saw all of the blood all over the place and he was like “call 911 he was shot I think,” the mother said.

Her son was shot in the leg. Mom says the bullet broke his leg and severed an artery.

“He was in surgery for six hours or for them working on that artery and trying to tie it back together. And they did it. They did it. So he’s recovering from that surgery now with the artery that was severed, broken, and then he still has the broken femur right now that they’re going to work on,” mom said.

12 News obtained surveillance video which shows the gunman walk up in an alley and open fire into the home.

The boy’s family wants the community to see the video and help police catch the shooter.

The mother told 12 News and police a prior legal dispute and threat with someone may have led to the shooting, but so far no arrests.

“He was like, ‘mommy am I gonna die?’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not. Just keep looking at me. And he was just so he was so brave,'” mom said.

“For a bullet to come in and hit him, it’s, it’s just crazy. And he’s now telling me like, ‘mommy, why would somebody shoot me? I’m only 7. And what did I do?’ And I’m telling him, ‘you didn’t do anything. There’s just bad people in this world.'”

12 News’ Hillary Mintz also sat down exclusively with Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

“I understand the pain, but there’s urgency, we’re working on all these cases as urgently and as impactfully as we can, but we need your help,” Norman said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

