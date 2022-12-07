Skip to Content
TSA finds dog in backpack rolling through X-ray machine

<i>TSA GreatLakes/Twitter</i><br/>The Transportation and Security Agency found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at the Dane County Airport in Madison.
The Transportation and Security Agency found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at the Dane County Airport in Madison.

By WISN.com Staff

    MADISON, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Transportation and Security Agency found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at the Dane County Airport in Madison.

TSA told WISN 12 News that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.

After an officer explained the proper process and confirmed she disclosed she was traveling with a pet to the airline, she proceeded to her gate.

TSA GreatLakes tweeted:

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine.

