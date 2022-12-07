Oakwood officer resigns after video shows him slamming woman to the ground

By Rachel Aragon

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An Oakwood officer has resigned after body-cam video shows him slamming a woman to the ground following a September arrest.

According to a September police report, Officer Timothy Holbrook responded to a business in reference to theft and a dispute in progress.

According to the report, the call resulted in the arrest of the victim for public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer.

Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch told Atlanta News First after their internal investigation Officer Holbrook was notified he would be terminated as proposed punishment.

But before Holbrook was terminated, he resigned.

In an email, Chief Tim Hatch sent Atlanta News First a message he had sent out in November:

Officer Holbrook’s internal investigation would have been closed with his termination this morning. However, he submitted his resignation before the meeting. So, he is listed as “Resigned in Lieu of Termination” and considered as ineligible for rehire with the City. His file will be updated to indicate the same with the Georgia P.O.S.T. Council, and they will determine whether an investigation into his Law Enforcement Certification will occur.

The department tells Atlanta News First Holbrook was hired in the summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.