New Hampshire police begin to train with virtual reality

By Ashley Kirklen

GILFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Gilford police are adding virtual reality to their training tools.

The department is partnering with the same company that provided its body cameras a few years ago.

A spokesman said the VR training can’t replace in-person training, but he said this will let them train more often, even when facing budget or time restraints or staffing shortages.

“This is going to allow our officers to think more clearly, think on their feet,” Gilford police Capt. Dustin Parent said. “They’re going to have seen that situation before. They’re not going to have to try to figure out how to react, they’re going to know based on the training that they experienced here today with Axon.”

Monitors give instructors the same view that officers see so they can talk them through each situation.

