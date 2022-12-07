Murder, weapons charges in brazen daylight shooting on Muni bus

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Murder and weapons charges were filed against a 23-year-old San Francisco man Wednesday in the brazen August fatal afternoon shooting of a passenger aboard a Muni bus.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo was a danger to the community and should be held without bail on murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges.

“The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why I am doing everything in my power to restore public safety for our residents,” Jenkins said in a news release. “Passengers and operators should not have to fear for their lives when riding public transportation.”

According to investigators, the shooting happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on August 3, 2022 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street.

Faalogoifo boarded the bus and shot the victim multiple times who died despite life saving efforts. A second passenger was shot in the foot during the brazen mid-afternoon shooting.

The DA’s office did not say what the motive was in the case.

San Francisco police investigators located Faalogoifo in a Daly City motel acting on information provided by the Daly City police. He was taken into custody without incident on November 18th.

He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday and faces more than fifty years to life in state prison.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

