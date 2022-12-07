High school student learning about the health care industry from same doctor who delivered her

By Munashe Kwangwari

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — For the past four months, Sylvia Karmo ditched the classroom two times for a patient room at the University of Louisville hospital.

Since the start of the school year, the patient room has been doubling as a classroom for about 25 Central High School students. It’s where they’re getting the confidence and the knowledge needed to pursue a medical career.

Karmo has mostly been shadowing Dr. Tanya Franklin, the same doctor that delivered her 18 years ago.

It’s all part of the pre-med magnet program that started this year at Central High.

“As a black woman and a young physician, I did not have any representation around me,” said Dr. Franklin. “I know how difficult it can be when you feel isolated.”

That’s the reason Franklin signed up to be a part of the program. She wanted to be the one to show young kids who look like her that they too can become doctors.

“When I first saw Dr. Franklin I was like I see myself in that position,” said Karmo.

For Franklin, it’s more than just showing kids it’s possible. She’s also relishing the time she gets to physically teach students as well.

“For us as students, being hands-on, seeing and talking to doctors, and just looking at the whole array of everything,” said Karmo. “Prior to this program, I’ve never known of a time where I felt confidence enough to say that, ‘yes this is exactly what I want to do’. Now I’ve actually reached that point where I can move on and start working toward a career in the medical field.”

After a semester of shadowing, Karmo said she wants to go to UofL and eventually become a gynecologist just like Dr. Franklin.

“I was really in shock, I just could not believe that this has come full circle now,” said Dr. Franklin. “This is her parents’ dreams for her, it’s coming to a reality and I’m just happy to have played a small part in that.”

More than half of the seniors in the pre-med magnet program have been accepted into the University of Louisville.

To be in the program, students must be in the CHS magnet career academy.

Through the program, students will gain mentorship, college credits and hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.