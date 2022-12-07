‘Cheers’ fans head to Boston’s iconic bar to pay tribute to Kirstie Alley

By Mike Sullivan

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The pilgrimage to Cheers is just beginning following the death of star Kirstie Alley. Fans of the show came to the Beacon Street bar to pay their respects the best way they know how, with a beer and a selfie.

“We loved her and thought she was funny. We watched every show. I believe it was a Thursday night show, and we wouldn’t miss it,” says Donna Niederberger, who learned of Alley’s passing after getting a text from a friend while at a Bruins game. “I was really sad to learn she passed. We wanted to come here where it felt like it was her home.”

The actress took over the lead female role on the show following the exit of Shelley Long. Cheers founder Tom Kershaw says Alley was naturally funny. He created the bar in 1969, well before the show that was modeled on the bar. The last time she was in the bar was during her stint on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2010. Over the years, he has got to know all of the cast. Kershaw still has fond memories of her.

“When they were off camera, she was playing around, always teasing, always joking,” smiles Kershaw.

The actress passed away at 71 following a short battle with cancer.

In a statement, “Cheers” star Ted Danson says he was on a plane watching an episode of “Cheers” shortly before he learned of her passing. He says Alley made him laugh 30 years ago, and she did again that night. Danson added that he will miss her and that he is so sad and so grateful for all of the times she made him laugh. Danson is not alone; countless fans hold similar memories.

“Started watching the show probably around the age of 10,” laughs Jimmie Martin, a “Cheers” fan from Louisiana who came by the bar following Alley’s passing. “Started watching it with my Dad a lot. To me, she was a good actress with good comedic timing. Saw her downstairs. I took a picture there.”

