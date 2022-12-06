‘It destroys families’: New Mexican group spreads gun violence awareness through the holidays

By Angel Salcedo

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The New Mexico Crusaders for Justice are raising gun violence awareness throughout the holidays. The holidays hold a different meaning for people like Sally Sanchez, whose son Tony was shot and killed in 2020.

Now, Sanchez and the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice are working to honor their loved ones taken by gun violence.

“It destroys families, and it’s got to stop. We’ve lost too many people and family members to gun violence,” Sanchez said.

This year was the organization’s second with a float in Albuquerque’s Twinkle Light Parade.

“This year, our theme is the Grinch who stole our loved ones. I’m here because I want to bring awareness to gun violence and what it can do to families,” Sanchez said.

The Crusaders were dressed to remember the loved ones they lost but also to support the families who will have an empty chair at the holiday dinner table for the first time this year.

“We want to honor everybody. Even if we don’t know the families or victims personally, we may have never met them, but we need to honor them. It makes life a little bit easier knowing that I’m sharing with other family members that I’ve got their love and support,” Sanchez said.

The New Mexico Crusaders for Justice offer grief support for families facing similar tragedies. You can learn more here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.