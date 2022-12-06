Chicago toy drive for migrant children to gather 2,500 gifts

By CBS CHICAGO TEAM

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A toy drive for migrant children who’ve arrived in Chicago hopes to get 2,500 toys to kids in need.

An estimated 15 companies and a Chicago area nonprofit pledge to collect 2,500 toys and possibly more for the area’s migrant children.

“We started by asking one company to help and then it snowballed to 15. The outpouring of help was immense. There are so many individuals and companies with good intentions and willing to help those in need. We truly appreciate them,” said event organizer Cesar Mariano.

The goal is to get 2,500 toys by Thursday, December 8th at 6:00 p.m. They’ll be collected at the Output Lounge, located at 1758 West Grand Avenue.

The public is encouraged to donate an unwrapped toy for children ages two to 12 years old. Questions about donations can be directed to Cesar Mariano at 773-208-9753.

