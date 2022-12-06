‘Cerealism Cafe’: New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento

By Greta Serrin

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — If you’re someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there’s a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl.

Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday.

Customers can create custom bowls of cereal and choose from all their favorite childhood brands.

The owner of Cerealism Cafe said she’s been dreaming about opening this Instagrammable spot for 12 years.

Laterica Reddix Espinoza said she was part of the Calling All Dreamers competition in 2019, but didn’t win. It did however help her build out her vision.

“Times have changed, and I created this place for content creation and content creators,” she said.

The idea for the cereal bar came from her childhood – and she wanted to share that memory with the masses.

“12 years ago, my sister and I got together to tell our children about Saturday mornings and how it was such an event for us. We enjoyed cereal, we watched cartoons, and it was one of my favorite feelings as a child. I wanted to recreate that for Sacramento. I wanted to recreate Saturday mornings every day,” Espinoza said.

She also has a unique way of finding and hiring her employees.

“So I reached out through Instagram, which was my first step, and all of my employees had to create a TikTok, had to create a Reel, had to do social media and create content for me in order to be hired,” Espinoza said.

The owner said she purposely made every inch of Cerealism Cafe a perfect spot for a photo op, from the walls to the decorations to even the cereal bowls themselves.

“Everyone seems really happy and everyone’s smiling and it’s gloomy outside and that’s what I want in this atmosphere. It’s a place where you can’t help but be happy,” she said.

So what is Espinoza’s favorite cereal?

“My favorite cereal is honey bunches of oats. It’s so good with the almonds! I try to play it off but it’s really my favorite,” she told KCRA 3 on Saturday.

The new cereal bar is located at 128 K St.

