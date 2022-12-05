Minneapolis Miracle II: High school wins Minnesota state championship with wild touchdown

By David Schuman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has the sports world buzzing.

New London-Spicer beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27-26 Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, on a wild touchdown as time expired.

Blake Schultz completed a deep pass to Grant Paffrath, who then pitched it to Brycen Christensen as he was being tackled. Christensen, a senior, ran in the championship-winning touchdown.

“I was kind of surprised of how wide like open it was to the endzone,” Christensen said.

Schultz, a sophomore, says it was the best moment of his life.

“It was definitely surreal,” Christensen said. “I’ve dreamed about going to the state championship my entire life.”

Coach Chad Gustafson says he knew early on in the season this team could be special. They proved him right.

“A couple of us coaches woke up and said, ‘Was this a dream? Did this really happen?'” Gustafson said. “I said, ‘Well, the trophy’s here so it must’ve really happened.'”

The team’s mantra this season was “all gas, no brakes.”

