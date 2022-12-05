Car erupts in flames during arson incident; police seek suspects seen in video footage

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CORONA, California (KABC) — Corona police and firefighters hope the public can help them identify a pair of arsonists seen on dramatic surveillance video.

In the footage, recorded on Nov. 7, a car parked alongside a sidewalk is seen erupting in massive flames.

The Corona Police Department said that the suspects, believed to be two women, also allegedly tried to torch another car that was parked in a family’s driveway, but the vehicle’s alarm went off.

The suspects are described as being in their 30s. One of the women is described as having a thin build and may have been burned in the incident, investigators said. The other has a medium build and long hair.

The pair fled the scene in a blue Kia Soul, which may have sustained damage from the flames.

The owner of a beloved bookstore in North Hollywood received an outpouring of support from customers and neighbors in the last few days.

The suspects fled westbound on West Ontario Avenue and were last seen on West Sixth Street, heading toward the 91 Freeway, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Corona Fire Investigator Xente Baker at (951) 736-2257 or via email at xente.baker@coronaca.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.