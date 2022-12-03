Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

By Danielle Jackson

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail.

Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.

“We have not had mail delivered since Monday,” Taylor said.

Taylor says they were expecting something important in the mail. At first, they didn’t think any of it after a few days went by but after a week of no mail, they did some investigating.

“I drove down to the nearest post office right here in Brentwood,” Taylor said. “They said well at the end of day Monday, they actually had 12 people just all quit. Without notice, they just finished their routes and said we’re done with all 12 of them.”

Taylor says he was told that a dozen mail carriers from the Brooks Chapel Road location in Brentwood all suddenly quit — causing the delay. Taylor says while he understands things happen. But the most frustrating part was the lack of communication from the post office.

“I said, ‘since I’m here at the post office, can I just get my mail?’ They said ‘we’re not a distribution center. That’s the post office annex center in Cool Springs,’ and they already had little slips of paper that gave the annex telephone number,” Taylor said. “They said, ‘you’ll have to call because that’s a post office employee facility only.’”

Taylor and his wife called the number they were given to another annex, but no one answered.

Pat McCormack lives in the same Copper Fields neighborhood. She’s frustrated behind the issue as well.

“It was pretty frustrating because we didn’t know what was going on,” Taylor said. “I mean, if they just said this is a temporary problem, we will get your mail to you, which did come today, but if they just let us know that it wouldn’t have been nearly as annoying.”

WSMV 4′s Danielle Jackson reached out to a U.S. Post Office spokesperson Friday afternoon. They could not share with us at this time what caused the delay or if they are experiencing a staffing shortage.

In the meantime, these neighbors say they’re still waiting for answers.

“We’re going to have to think about anything that we normally get through the mail,” Taylor said. “We’re going to start writing down a list of all of those locations and companies and finding alternate ways of getting information back and forth.”

