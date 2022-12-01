ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State.

“Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you’re an eagle,” department officials posted to social media.

They said Justin Briley saw and took a video of a white bald eagle.

“While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is the same one seen repeatedly along the Illinois River last year, leucistic eagles are VERY rare, and a treat to see in outdoor Oklahoma,” ODWC officials wrote.

