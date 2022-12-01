Highland area homes plagued by low water pressure for months

By Gerry May

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Residents along East Topeka in the Highland neighborhood say they’ve had low water pressure — sometimes almost no pressure — for months. And they’re wondering when the city will get around to fixing it.

Beverly LeCompte showed us the situation with her kitchen faucet. She said the amount of water that flowed out is about half of what is normal. And this was a good day. Sometimes it’s much worse.

She also shared videos on her phone of similar situations with her neighbors on both sides and all along the street. One showed water barely trickling out of a showerhead.

LeCompte says that she and others have called the city numerous times since the problem began in the summer. But there’s still been no action.

“It’s frustrating because we pay our water bill every month. So I would like to have all the water that I’m suppose to have coming out of my faucet,” LeCompte says.

She says the city has even failed to keep a record of their calls.

“It’s frustrating when they call and say, ‘Well, we don’t show where you or any of your neighbors have called.’ And I know that we’ve all called numerous times over the last few months,” LeCompte said.

LeCompte says the problem could be a water leak at the top of the hill where East Topeka meets Alexander Avenue. She says water stays puddled there. And we confirmed there was standing water at that location.

LeCompte says she was told that city crews would be out on Wednesday to dig up the area and see if they needed to repair a water line. That would hopefully restore pressure to the neighborhood. But crews were a no show.

As of publication of this story, the city had not responded to our request for comment.

