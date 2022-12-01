‘God bless all you guys’: Baltimore Blast sign boy battling cancer to play in Saturday’s game

By Lowell Melser

Click here for updates on this story

ROSEDALE, Maryland (WBAL) — The Baltimore Blast made history, signing a 10-year-old boy to its roster.

Baltimore’s indoor soccer team is making the wishes and dreams of Josh Diaz come true as he battles cancer.

A few years ago, Josh was just like any other talented soccer player in the region, putting in the work for himself and his team.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer that he kicked in October 2021 only to have it return in February. He ultimately lost a leg in an effort to stop the spread.

While undergoing chemotherapy, Josh remained on his team as a coach. The team mom reached out to the Blast to share Josh’s story. The team offered Josh a job, signing him to a one-day contract.

Josh will start Saturday night when the Blast take on Utica. And, he will score a goal — that will count.

“It’s very special to me,” Josh said. “It’s definitely going to be awesome because I never thought I was going to play really on that field.”

He has been practicing with the team for the past couple of weeks, making some very close friendships. The Blast’s head coach, David Bascome, told 11 News it has been a two-way street of motivation between Josh and the players.

“It has been a huge connection for us,” Bascome said. “It really puts things into perspective that we must appreciate waking up.”

Josh’s father, Orlando Diaz, is overcome with emotion, appreciative for his son’s opportunity and putting his faith in a higher power.

“I have no words to say. I’m proud of my son and my other kids,” Orlando Diaz said. “It’s hard, but we have to believe in God. It’s God’s words whether he’s going to stay or not.”

“God bless all you guys,” Josh said.

Josh’s family started fundraising efforts to help with increasing medical bills.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.