Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant

By Darryl Forges

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way.

Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.

“She was yellow, her stomach was extended, her gallbladder didn’t work whenever, so they had to remove that,” said Alexis Crews, Malayah’s mother.

Stephanie Payton, 40, became Malayah’s chance at a normal life.

Payton was sitting in her office one day when she decided she would donate part of her liver. She did not know who would receive it.

“I felt like divine inspiration to look up to see if it was possible to donate a liver, a piece of a liver, or other organs,” said Payton.

Payton had previously donated her kidney. She went back to Ochsner to donate part of her liver, and things then moved quickly.

“They paired us right after the testing almost immediately,” said Payton.

One month after the transplant, Malayah’s family and Payton met and hugged for the first time.

“I am blessed, this is my honor. And she is precious, unbelievably adorable,” said Payton.

Payton brought Malayah a teddy bear, saying giving was important to her because when she was born, someone gave her a chance at life.

“I came to this world with a full blood transfusion as soon as I was born. I always, by someone else’s grace, I was able to be here too,” said Payton. “It makes me feel purposeful, worthwhile. I’m very glad to be a part of this.”

Both families hope to reunite over the holidays now that they have created a forever bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.