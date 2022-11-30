Driver trapped in car after head-on crash in Portland rescued by firefighters

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person was injured in a head-on crash in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

At about 5:44 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a crash at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard. Crews arrived to find a two car head-on crash with one driver trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters removed the door and roof from the vehicle along with lifting the dashboard using hydraulic tools to safely remove the driver.

The driver sustained significant injuries to one of their legs. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. PF&R did not say if anyone in the other involved vehicle were injured.

No other details, including the cause of the crash, have been released by PF&R at this time.

