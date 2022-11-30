Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County

By Ashley Kirklen

Click here for updates on this story

CARLISLE, Ohio (WLWT) — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family.

Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think.

“He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him. He was throwing boxes out, so we drove up to the next road and we turned and waited til like, he was already pulling off so pulled off and popped a [U-turn] and when I got out there was a bunch of boxes laid out,” said Armwine.

A number of packages were tossed onto the side of the road.

“I mean there was flowers, somebody’s flowers, like that broke my heart, because it could’ve been for anything, funeral flowers. Uh flowers, Thirty-One, that’s expensive, Pioneer Woman pots and pans,” Raisch said.

With phone numbers and addresses on the packages, the couple decided to jump into action.

From Miamisburg to Germantown to Middletown, they drove a couple of hours making sure the packages were placed in the right hands.

“The Pioneer Woman pots and pans, that owner said that he ordered $300 worth of tools that he never — that was supposed to be delivered as well — that we didn’t find,” said Raisch.

Why didn’t they just call the police?

“We thought that if we did call police, it would go to the post office and it would sit there and nobody would ever get it, so we decided to take it upon ourself and deliver it ourself,” said Armwine.

The couple says everyone they delivered to did call the delivery company to complain, but they worry the driver may strike again.

“I hope they get caught because that’s wrong for this time of year,” said Armwine.

WLWT is not naming the delivery company but we also reached out to the company for comment on this story and they have not responded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.