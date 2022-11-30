Arrest report: Suspect said he drank tequila, smoked weed before crash that killed mother of 3

By By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A man accused of causing a fiery crash over the weekend told police he had drank tequila and smoked weed prior to getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report.

Yonas Nerea, 19, faces DUI and reckless driving charges in connection with the crash at Flamingo and Lindell on Nov. 26.

The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old mother of three Andrea Robles. Her daughter said she was just a few blocks away from home after ending a shift driving for Uber.

“How do you even go on?” the victim’s daughter Briana Stewart said. “I feel like it’s never going to stop affecting me. It hurts so bad.”

The crash happened just hours after Robles’ youngest daughter’s 15th birthday.

“She was at her best friend’s house sleeping over for her birthday party, and her mom dies because someone wanted to get drunk and drive. It’s just not fair,” Stewart said.

Police were called to the intersection around 3:46 a.m. Multiple people called 911 about the crash, saying two vehicles had caught fire.

Police said a Hyundai was driving at an “excessive” speed prior to the crash and hit a Dodge who was turning left on a flashing yellow arrow. Police said the Hyundai hit the Dodge on the passenger side, causing it to move and hit a utility pole before it caught fire.

The Dodge was “engulfed” in flame before citizens could assist, an arrest report said. Police said the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

Nerea was identified as the driver of the Hyundai. Police said Nerea had a leg injury and was unable to walk; responding officers also said Nerea had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Nerea told police he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the crash, an arrest report said. Nerea also told police he was drinking tequila prior to the crash. Officers on scene said they could smell an alcoholic odor on the suspect.

Nerea also told police he had smoked weed prior to the crash, but couldn’t specify how much he smoked.

Police said Nerea was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to his injuries.

A records check showed Nerea had a suspended license, an arrest report said.

“It’s not that I forgive him,” Stewart said. “I don’t forgive you, because you took my mom from me but like learn from it. You’re young. But everyone else learn from it too. This is not something to be taken lightly. This is so serious.”

Stewart said her mother’s brother was killed in a DUI crash in Las Vegas when he was in high school. Now it’s a second loved one this family has suffered the loss of too soon.

Robles’ family created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. You can donate here.

