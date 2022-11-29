Motion filed to amend Oxford lawsuit into class action complaint

By Brianna Owczarzak

OXFORD, Michigan (WNEM) — The law firm representing some Oxford High School parents filed a motion to amend its lawsuit against the Oxford School District into a class action complaint.

The motion comes after two former Oxford school board members said the district did not implement safety policies in the days leading up to the deadly Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people.

If the amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs in the case would expand to include every single student in the Oxford School District, Grewal Law PLLC said.

Change4Oxford, a student-parent group that was created after the shooting, announced its original lawsuit on April 14.

The group is seeking detailed safety planning measures from the district to ensure a safe learning environment for students in the district, the law firm stated.

“Oxford Schools shockingly failed to meet the basic expectation of a safe learning environment on Nov. 30, 2021, and since then they have continued to leave students and parents completely unsure if they will encounter violence at school despite the massive wakeup call this tragedy provided,” said Scott Weidenfeller, one of the attorneys representing the Change4Oxford group. “With new accusations this week by former school authorities that virtually no effective safety efforts had been implemented by the district, we are even more confident that our lawsuit seeking court-ordered violence prevention plans is vital to the future protection of every student in the district.”

