Convicted rapist suspected of using dating app from St. Louis County jail

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis is investigating the possibility that a convicted rapist was able to access the internet from the St. Louis County Justice Center and use the dating app Bumble.

Dominic Yocco was found guilty by a jury in September, of 16 of 19 counts of rape and sodomy. Police had previously called the 23-year-old a sexual predator and said he preyed on underage girls, possibly as early as 2017.

Last week, an active account under the name Giovanni, matched with Amber Williams but she said she immediately recognized the photos on the profile as those of Yocco.

“I was like, ‘oh my God Yocco just matched with me.’ Like, ‘what’s going on,’” she said.

Williams said Yocco hung around with her and some of her friends a few times when she was 13 years old and he was 17 years old. She said one of the friends later disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by Yocco.

At this point, it’s unknown if it was actually Yocco who was using the account that went by the name Giovanni. But it raises questions about whether Yocco had access to the internet from jail and whether a convicted rapist was trying to communicate with women through a dating app.

“It’s insane, and it’s just crazy to me, to think how you’re convicted of all these rapes, and you’re still getting on these dating apps,” said Williams.

Williams’ aunt, Nicole Bray, said she’s concerned he was using the app to try to manipulate and deceive young women who probably have no idea who he really is or what he’s done.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Bray said.

St. Louis County is investigating to see if Yocco was able to access the internet and use a dating app and if so, how he did that. News 4 reached out to the superintendent of the justice center and Yocco’s defense attorney for a comment, but have not heard from either yet.

Following his conviction, Yocco’s bond was revoked and he’s been held in the county justice center since then. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 22nd.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released this statement.

“When Dominic Yocco was convicted of 16 counts of felony sex crimes on September 15, the court revoked his bond and ordered him held with no bond until sentencing, which the court has set for December 22. Anyone aware of any inappropriate conduct on the part of Mr. Yocco, while he has been detained, should contact our office or the St. Louis County Police Department.”

