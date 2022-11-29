California teacher raising money for classroom school supplies

By Shayla Girardin

LOS BANOS, California (KFSN) — A North Valley teacher is taking action to make learning fun for her students, and now she’s asking for the communities help.

Yvonne Eagleton teaches kindergarten at Volta Elementary School in Los Banos. Eagleton says she has the essential supplies covered but is asking for help covering extra costs. She wants to buy her students doodle boards to help with writing and some classroom project supplies.

To keep up with the growing need she started a Donorschoose page to raise support. DonorsChoose is a nonprofit that helps public school teachers raise funds for whatever they need.

Here’s the best part, the non-profit will match any donations this giving Tuesday.

“If you can only give 10 dollars or 5 dollars that’s fine, because that’s another 5 dollars they match it,” said Eagleton. “We are a country school, most of our kids are farmworker students, that come from families living paycheck to paycheck and we know today that’s not enough anymore.”

Eagleton is hoping to raise $280 for the doodle boards and $900 total for all the supplies. That’s $450 in donations on Giving Tuesday. If you’d like to donate visit her DonorsChoose page.

