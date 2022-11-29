Armed neighbors detain home invasion suspect until deputies arrive, undersheriff says

By Brianna Owczarzak

ST. CHARLES, Michigan (WNEM) — Two St. Charles neighbors, who are concealed pistol holders, are being credited with detaining a home invasion suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene.

The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disorderly suspect who was jumping on a car and yelling.

While deputies were being dispatched to the scene, the suspect broke into a house on Sanderson Street in the village of St. Charles, Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.

Two neighbors saw the incident unfold and they believed the house the suspect had broken into was occupied so they rushed to help.

The neighbors entered the house about 7:50 a.m. and detained the suspect until the deputies arrived a couple minutes later, Gomez said.

The suspect, a 32-year-old St. Charles man, was then taken into custody.

A 41-year-old woman and her two children, ages 13 and 9, were home at the time of the incident, Gomez said.

No one was injured and the sheriff’s office credits that due to the “quick action” of the two neighbors.

It is unclear what the suspect’s intentions were, but he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, Gomez said.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree home invasion, and malicious destruction of personal property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

