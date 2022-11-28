State police: Driver clocked at 132 mph before hiding vehicle at hardware store

By Evan Sobol

Click here for updates on this story

COLCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man was clocked driving 132 mph on Route 2 before he hid his vehicle in a hardware store garage, according to state police.

State police troopers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of Exit 17 in Colchester, authorities said.

The driver, who was operating a 2014 Range Rover, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 65-mph zone, said state police.

“The vehicle continued off of Exit 17, narrowly striking a CT DOT worker, who was maintaining the Exit 17 / Mill Hill Road intersection area,” state police said.

Troopers lost the driver after they began passing vehicles in no passing zones.

Police later found the vehicle parked in a garage at the Colchester Ace Hardware.

Faizal Fasasi, 23, of Manchester, later admitted to police he parked inside the garage to try and hide.

Fasasi was taken into custody and charged with endanger to a highway worker, no insurance, reckless in construction zone, disobeying signal, improper passing, no passing zone, failure to obey stop sign, criminal trespass first degree, interfere with an officer, and reckless endangerment second-degree.

He was placed on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on December 15.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.