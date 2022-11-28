Case of missing Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh ruled a homicide

By ERICA MOKAY

WILKINSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman reported missing out of Cleveland and found dead in the backyard of a Wilkinsburg home was shot in the head, according to an updated report released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office Sunday.

The report also listed Adrianna Taylor’s manner of death as a homicide.

The 23-year-old was officially listed as a missing person by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. According to CBS affiliate WOIO, her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since early October.

An initial report released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday said Taylor was found unresponsive in the backyard of a home in the 800 Block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

Although Taylor’s body was found in Pittsburgh, the Cleveland Police Department and the FBI in Cleveland were handling the case.

On Nov. 24, nearby surveillance cameras in Wilkinsburg captured hours of police activity on Hill Avenue.

In the video, obtained exclusively by KDKA, investigators were seen arriving at the area around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

People are then seen going in, out and around the house for hours. At one point, what appeared to be an investigative vehicle arrived at the scene and backed into a driveway alongside the house. Based on the surveillance video, it remained there for about 2 and a half hours before pulling away.

The Cleveland Police department said in a release Sunday that before she was reported missing, she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Police in Cleveland would not say whether anyone was in custody in connection to Taylor’s death or if they have a person of interest.

Authorities are also still investigating where Taylor was located when she was shot.

A neighbor told KDKA’s Erica Mokay they did not hear any gunshots Thursday night before Taylor’s body was found.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators in Cleveland at 216-623-5464, or you can call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

